Who's Playing
San Antonio @ New Orleans
Current Records: San Antonio 9-8; New Orleans 5-10
What to Know
After six games on the road, the New Orleans Pelicans are heading back home. The Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. San Antonio should still be riding high after a big victory, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.
New Orleans came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday, falling 120-110. Shooting guard Eric Bledsoe put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points along with five boards. Bledsoe's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Utah Jazz this past Thursday. Bledsoe's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, San Antonio took their game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday by a conclusive 121-101 score. The score was close at the half, but San Antonio pulled away in the second half with 73 points. Their point guard Patty Mills filled up the stat sheet, picking up 21 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pelicans are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
New Orleans is now 5-10 while the Spurs sit at 9-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.9 on average. But San Antonio is even better: they enter the contest with only 17.6 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives San Antonio a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.
