Who's Playing

San Antonio @ New Orleans

Current Records: San Antonio 34-48; New Orleans 36-46

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet up at 9:30 p.m. ET April 13 at Smoothie King Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but San Antonio was not quite the Dallas Mavericks' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Spurs fell to the Mavericks 130-120. The losing side was boosted by small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 24 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has to be hurting after a devastating 128-107 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Pelicans were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-48. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward Gary Clark, who had 17 points in addition to six boards.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

San Antonio is now 34-48 while New Orleans sits at 36-46. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: San Antonio ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18.1 on average. But the Pelicans come into the contest boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 20.5. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

San Antonio have won 17 out of their last 25 games against New Orleans.

Injury Report for New Orleans

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for San Antonio