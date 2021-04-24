The San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 26-33 overall and 16-15 at home, while the Spurs are 29-29 overall and 16-10 on the road. The Spurs have a 3.5 game lead over the Pelicans for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

New Orleans is favored by three points in the latest Pelicans vs. Spurs odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Spurs vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Spurs spread: Pelicans -3

Pelicans vs. Spurs over-under: 228 points

Pelicans vs. Spurs money line: New Orleans -150, San Antonio +130



What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans beat the Orlando Magic with ease on Thursday, 135-100. The Pelicans had put the game out of reach by halftime with a 74-52 lead. It was the largest margin of victory for New Orleans this season. The Pelicans led by as many as 42 points in the win.

New Orleans stopped a four-game losing streak with the victory over Orlando. Brandon Ingram had 29 points and six assists. Steven Adams (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game. James Johnson (groin) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio took down Detroit on Thursday, 106-91. Derrick White had 26 points and eight assists along with seven boards and three blocks. The Spurs snapped a five-game home losing streak. San Antonio has won three of its past four games overall.

Jakob Poeltl double-doubled on 17 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan (quadriceps) and Rudy Gay (back) are questionable for Saturday's game. San Antonio has split the first two meetings with New Orleans season, winning the most recent matchup, 117-114 on Feb. 27.

How to make Spurs vs. Pelicans picks

The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Spurs 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pelicans vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Spurs spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 96-60 roll.