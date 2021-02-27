Get ready for a Southwest Division battle as the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs face off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. San Antonio is 16-12 overall and 7-8 at home, while New Orleans is 14-18 overall and 5-11 on the road. The Spurs have won the last four games between the teams.

New Orleans is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 229.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Pelicans:

Spurs vs. Pelicans spread: Spurs +4.5

Spurs vs. Pelicans over-under: 229 points

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs lost 102-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort as the clock expired. It was the first game for San Antonio in 10 days because of four postponed games. The Spurs had won five of six prior to the postponements and loss to the Thunder.

Dejounte Murray had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists versus OKC. DeMar Derozan (personal) and LaMarcus Aldridge (wrist) are questionable for Saturday's game. Derrick White, Rudy Gay and Keldon Johnson will be out due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans took a 129-125 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Zion Williamson had 34 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. The Pelicans totaled only nine assists against the Bucks.

The Pelicans lost the first meeting of the season against the Spurs, 98-95, on Dec. 27. In that game, Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

