The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs are set to square off in a Southwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are 34-37 overall and 22-13 at home, while San Antonio is 19-52 overall and 6-27 on the road. New Orleans has won and covered the spread in each of the last four head-to-head meetings between these two franchises.

However, the Spurs have covered in three of the last four games they've played while the Pelicans have covered just once in their last three. New Orleans is favored by 13 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 232. Before entering any Spurs vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pelicans vs. Spurs spread: Pelicans -13

Pelicans vs. Spurs over/under: 232 points

Pelicans vs. Spurs money line: New Orleans -900, San Antonio +600

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, winning 117-107. New Orleans' point guard CJ McCollum did his thing and had 26 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. Brandon Ingram also had a big game with 26 points and nine assists, while Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pelicans are currently the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference and are a game behind the Thunder and Jazz for the final spot in the NBA play-in tournament with the Lakers sandwiched between. With 11 games left on the schedule and eight against current playoff teams, the Pelicans will need to take advantage of a favorable matchup here.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio picked up a 126-118 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. San Antonio was down 83-61 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. Shooting guard Devin Vassell looked sharp as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

However, Vassell is expected to be out on Tuesday with a knee injury and he's one of eight Spurs who show up on the injury report, including Jeremy Sochan (out; knee) and Tre Jones (doubtful; hamstring). But Keldon Johnson will be in action and he also had 29 points in addition to 12 rebounds and five assists in the win over the Hawks on Sunday.

