We've got two young, up-and-coming teams in the second Western Conference play-in matchup. Although many expected the Los Angeles Lakers to sneak into one of these two spots at the end of the season, the teams that did make it certainly deserved them. The New Orleans Pelicans used a second-half turnaround, sparked by the trade that landed them CJ McCollum, to capture a play-in spot. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs kept chipping away at the Lakers' lead for the No. 10 spot, and picked up enough wins -- coupled with a Los Angeles meltdown -- to earn the final slot.

The Pelicans have the slight edge at home, but anything can happen when a playoff spot is on the line. It's a win-or-go-home situation for these two teams, so expect a hard-fought effort on both sides. Here's everything you need to know as they get set to duke it out Wednesday night for their survival.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(9) Pelicans vs. (10) Spurs

When: Wednesday, April 13 | 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 13 | 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: SA +180, NO -220; O/U 225.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Pelicans: New Orleans really flipped the script on its scene, and the trade for McCollum is certainly a main reason for that. Since the trade deadline, the Pelicans have had the ninth-best offense in the league, and when McCollum and Brandon Ingram are on the floor the Pelicans score over 119 points per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning The Glass. It makes logical sense. Adding McCollum gave the Pelicans another weapon -- a diverse one at that -- to make it difficult for opposing teams to defend. But this is the postseason, and while the Pelicans have been red hot over the last few months on offense, we'll have to see how that translates when the pressure is on.

Spurs: The Pelicans will simply try to rack up a bunch of points against the Spurs, but that won't be easy given the more-than-capable defenders they employ in Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl. Murray will try his best to neutralize McCollum, while Poeltl will have his hands full with Jonas Valanciunas. It'll be the toughest test this San Antonio team has had all season given its lack of postseason experience, but with Gregg Popovich at the helm you can never truly count a Spurs team out. Speaking of Popovich, could this be his last season coaching? He's accomplished everything under the sun: five-time champion, all-time wins record for a coach, and at 73 years old, he may not be up for sticking around through this rebuild. If it is Pop's last game, he'll be retiring as one of the best coaches in NBA history with one of the most illustrious careers.

Prediction

I think the slightly more experienced Pelicans team will win out against a Spurs team that may not be able to match the offensive firepower New Orleans possesses. Although the Spurs have guys who can annoy the Pelicans, I just think there's too much talent on New Orleans' roster to overcome some good defense from San Antonio. The pick: Pelicans -5.5