The New Orleans Pelicans aim to stop a four-game skid on Thursday evening. The Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs in a Western Conference tilt. The Pelicans are 18-12 overall, while the Spurs enter at 10-20. Zion Williamson (protocols) and Brandon Ingram (toe) are out for the Pelicans, with Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) listed as questionable. Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for the Spurs.

Spurs vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -8

Spurs vs. Pelicans over/under: 226.5 points

Spurs vs. Pelicans money line: Pelicans -345, Spurs +270

SAS: The Spurs are 6-7 against the spread on the road

NOP: The Pelicans are 9-7 against the spread at home

Why the Spurs can cover



San Antonio has a budding standout in Devin Vassell. The former lottery pick is averaging 20 points per game while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range this season, and he has at least 13 points in 14 consecutive games. The Spurs are also fantastic as a passing team, averaging 27.4 assists and assisting on more than 65% of field goals.

San Antonio is in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (30%) and second-chance points (15.3 per game), and the Spurs take advantage of nuance with 15 fast break points and 52.5 points in the paint per game. On defense, the Spurs will aim to create havoc with 14.9 takeaways per game, and San Antonio is fantastic at keeping opponents off the free throw line, yielding only 21.8 attempts per game at the charity stripe.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The Pelicans are stellar on both ends of the floor. New Orleans is in the top eight of the NBA in offensive and defensive efficiency with clearly elite metrics. The Pelicans are in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage (48.5%) and points in the paint (55.9 per game), and New Orleans is facing a San Antonio defense that is last in the league in points allowed per possession, field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed and assists allowed.

On defense, the Pelicans create havoc with top-five marks in turnover creation (16.1 per game) and steals (8.7 per game). New Orleans is holding opponents to 33.7% from 3-point range, and the Pelicans are in the top 10 of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed and free throw attempts allowed. San Antonio has ball security issues, and the Spurs attempt the second-fewest free throws in the league.

