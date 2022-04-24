brandon-ingram-getty.png
Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns, without star guard Devin Booker, went on the road and secured a crucial victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. Can Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton get another victory on Sunday night to push New Orleans to the brink of elimination? Or can Brandon Ingram lead the eighth-seeded Pelicans to another series-tying win?

We have everything to know about Sunday night's Game 4, including streaming info, below.

Pelicans vs. Suns Game 4

  • When: Saturday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
  • TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app
  • Odds: PHX -135; NO +115; O/U: 215 (via Caesars Sportsbook)  
Featured Game | New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NO
+115
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o215
-110
BET NOW
PHO
-135
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u215
-110
BET NOW

Storylines

One of the biggest storylines this season for the Suns -- the NBA's best regular season team -- was Chris Paul's dominance in the fourth quarter. That's been the story again in Phoenix's two wins so far in the series. Here's how CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger summed up Paul's performance on Friday, when he scored 19 points in the final frame to lead Phoenix to a 114-111 win.

Through three quarters, Paul had nine points and had largely looked to set up his teammates while staying within the offense. When the fourth quarter came around and the game was close, however, Paul went to work in the way only he can. With the Suns trailing by a point with six minutes left in the game, Paul made four consecutive mid-range jumpers to give his team a five-point lead.

Paul set these up by passing the ball to teammates (mostly Ayton) for most of the game. In crunch time, he used the extra cushion to get to his spots and make jumpers that are essentially layups for him at this point in his career.

Prediction

The eighth-seeded Pelicans were heavy underdogs coming into this series, but have put up a big fight against the defending Western Conference champs. Ingram had 34 points in Game 3. Expect another 30-plus point showing in Game 4, and this time it comes in a win. Pick: Pelicans +2