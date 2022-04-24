The Phoenix Suns, without star guard Devin Booker, went on the road and secured a crucial victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series. Can Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton get another victory on Sunday night to push New Orleans to the brink of elimination? Or can Brandon Ingram lead the eighth-seeded Pelicans to another series-tying win?

We have everything to know about Sunday night's Game 4, including streaming info, below.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Pelicans vs. Suns Game 4

When: Saturday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans TV channel : TNT | Live stream : TNT app

: TNT | : TNT app Odds: PHX -135; NO +115; O/U: 215 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Storylines

One of the biggest storylines this season for the Suns -- the NBA's best regular season team -- was Chris Paul's dominance in the fourth quarter. That's been the story again in Phoenix's two wins so far in the series. Here's how CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger summed up Paul's performance on Friday, when he scored 19 points in the final frame to lead Phoenix to a 114-111 win.

Through three quarters, Paul had nine points and had largely looked to set up his teammates while staying within the offense. When the fourth quarter came around and the game was close, however, Paul went to work in the way only he can. With the Suns trailing by a point with six minutes left in the game, Paul made four consecutive mid-range jumpers to give his team a five-point lead. Paul set these up by passing the ball to teammates (mostly Ayton) for most of the game. In crunch time, he used the extra cushion to get to his spots and make jumpers that are essentially layups for him at this point in his career.

Prediction

The eighth-seeded Pelicans were heavy underdogs coming into this series, but have put up a big fight against the defending Western Conference champs. Ingram had 34 points in Game 3. Expect another 30-plus point showing in Game 4, and this time it comes in a win. Pick: Pelicans +2