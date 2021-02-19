Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New Orleans

Current Records: Phoenix 17-10; New Orleans 12-16

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The point spread favored Phoenix on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 128-124. The Suns were up 75-54 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. The losing side was boosted by point guard Chris Paul, who had 29 points and seven assists.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but New Orleans had to settle for a 126-124 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 36 points in addition to six boards.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.