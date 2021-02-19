Who's Playing
Phoenix @ New Orleans
Current Records: Phoenix 17-10; New Orleans 12-16
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
The point spread favored Phoenix on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 128-124. The Suns were up 75-54 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. The losing side was boosted by point guard Chris Paul, who had 29 points and seven assists.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but New Orleans had to settle for a 126-124 defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of power forward Zion Williamson, who had 36 points in addition to six boards.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a 3-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -115
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 03, 2021 - New Orleans 123 vs. Phoenix 101
- Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86
- Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116