Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New Orleans

Current Records: Phoenix 11-8; New Orleans 7-12

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will play host again and welcome the Phoenix Suns to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Orleans came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 118-109. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of shooting guard Josh Hart, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix escaped with a win on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 109-108. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who had 34 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.

The Pelicans aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.

New Orleans suffered a grim 111-86 defeat to the Suns in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe New Orleans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.