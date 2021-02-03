Who's Playing
Phoenix @ New Orleans
Current Records: Phoenix 11-8; New Orleans 7-12
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will play host again and welcome the Phoenix Suns to Smoothie King Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. Phoenix will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New Orleans came up short against the Sacramento Kings on Monday, falling 118-109. Despite the loss, New Orleans got a solid performance out of shooting guard Josh Hart, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix escaped with a win on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 109-108. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who had 34 points and nine assists in addition to nine boards.
The Pelicans aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 3.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their nine home games.
New Orleans suffered a grim 111-86 defeat to the Suns in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe New Orleans will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Dec 29, 2020 - Phoenix 111 vs. New Orleans 86
- Dec 05, 2019 - Phoenix 139 vs. New Orleans 132
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116