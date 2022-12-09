Who's Playing
Phoenix @ New Orleans
Current Records: Phoenix 16-9; New Orleans 16-8
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since April 24th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Pelicans have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Phoenix at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 9 at Smoothie King Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 104-98 victory. New Orleans' power forward Zion Williamson did his thing and posted a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists.
Meanwhile, Phoenix has to be hurting after a devastating 125-98 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Phoenix was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-42. Small forward Mikal Bridges just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 16-8 while Phoenix's defeat dropped them down to 16-9. We'll see if the Pelicans can repeat their recent success or if the Suns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Phoenix have won 16 out of their last 31 games against New Orleans.
