Pelicans vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 6-15; Phoenix 9-11
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.81 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
The Pelicans have to be aching after a bruising 118-97 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. PG Lonzo Ball had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Phoenix received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 128-114 to the Orlando Magic. Phoenix got a solid performance out of PF Frank Kaminsky, who had 23 points in addition to five boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.9 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Phoenix enters the matchup with 24.2 fouls drawn per game on average, good for best in the league. Maybe that strength will give the Suns the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 21, 2019 - New Orleans 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Apr 05, 2019 - Phoenix 133 vs. New Orleans 126
- Mar 16, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. New Orleans 136
- Mar 01, 2019 - New Orleans 130 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 10, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Phoenix 99
- Apr 06, 2018 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 26, 2018 - New Orleans 125 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 24, 2017 - New Orleans 115 vs. Phoenix 91
- Feb 13, 2017 - New Orleans 110 vs. Phoenix 108
- Feb 06, 2017 - New Orleans 111 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 11, 2016 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2016 - Phoenix 112 vs. New Orleans 111
- Apr 09, 2016 - Phoenix 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Phoenix 104 vs. New Orleans 88
- Nov 25, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Phoenix 114
- Nov 22, 2015 - New Orleans 122 vs. Phoenix 116
