Pelicans vs. Suns live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 6-15; Phoenix 9-11

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.81 points per game. They will stay at home another game and welcome the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.

The Pelicans have to be aching after a bruising 118-97 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. PG Lonzo Ball had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Phoenix received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 128-114 to the Orlando Magic. Phoenix got a solid performance out of PF Frank Kaminsky, who had 23 points in addition to five boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.9 on average. To make matters even worse for New Orleans, Phoenix enters the matchup with 24.2 fouls drawn per game on average, good for best in the league. Maybe that strength will give the Suns the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

New Orleans have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.