Teams trending in opposite directions clash when the New Orleans Pelicans battle the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference matchup on Thursday. New Orleans is coming off a 109-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, while Phoenix dropped a 151-148 overtime decision at Memphis that same night. The Pelicans (15-43), who have won two in a row, are just 4-24 on the road this season. The Suns (27-31), who have lost two in a row, are 16-11 on their home court.

Tip-off from the Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Suns are 8-point favorites in the latest Pelicans vs. Suns odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 236.

Pelicans vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -8



Pelicans vs. Suns over/under: 236 points

Pelicans vs. Suns money line: New Orleans +266, Phoenix -333

NO: The Pelicans have hit the team total under in 20 of their last 30 road games (+8.55 units)

PHO: The Suns have hit the game total under in 28 of their last 40 home games (+14.80 units)



Why the Suns can cover

Power forward Kevin Durant continues to power the Phoenix offensive attack. He has scored 20 or more points in seven of the past eight games. In a 119-111 loss at Houston on Feb. 12, he poured in 37 points, while adding nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. In 45 games, all starts, Durant is averaging 26.9 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in 36.8 minutes.

Shooting guard Devin Booker has been on a tear. He is coming off a double-double with 28 points, 10 assists and three rebounds in the loss at Memphis on Tuesday. It was his ninth double-double of the season. He scored 31 points and added eight assists, four rebounds and two steals in a 127-109 loss at Toronto on Sunday. In 52 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.2 points, 6.8 assists, four rebounds and 1.1 steals in 37.2 minutes.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Power forward Zion Williamson has played well since returning from injury. In a 119-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Feb. 12, he poured in 33 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and made two steals in 28 minutes. He is coming off an 18-point, six-rebound and three-assist performance in Tuesday's win over the Spurs. In 21 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.2 minutes.

Shooting guard Trey Murphy III has scored 20 or more points in eight of the past 11 games, including a 40-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in a 118-116 loss to the Boston Celtics on Jan. 31. He nearly registered a triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 140-133 overtime win over the Kings on Feb. 13. In 42 games, including 40 starts, he is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.7 minutes. He is connecting on 45.8% of his field goals, including 37.4% from 3-point range, and 88.6% of his free throws.

