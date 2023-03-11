Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ New Orleans

Current Records: Oklahoma City 31-35; New Orleans 32-34

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Smoothie King Center. OKC needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117 points per game.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 132-101, which was the final score in Oklahoma City's tilt against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Oklahoma City was down 104-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Oklahoma City's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Lindy Waters III, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, New Orleans bagged a 113-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Pelicans' point guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points, five assists and five boards.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 25-10-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 32-34 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 31-35. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Odds

The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.