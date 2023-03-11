Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ New Orleans
Current Records: Oklahoma City 31-35; New Orleans 32-34
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since Dec. 26 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET March 11 at Smoothie King Center. OKC needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117 points per game.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 132-101, which was the final score in Oklahoma City's tilt against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Oklahoma City was down 104-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Oklahoma City's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Lindy Waters III, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, New Orleans bagged a 113-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Pelicans' point guard CJ McCollum, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 32 points, five assists and five boards.
The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 25-10-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
New Orleans' victory lifted them to 32-34 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 31-35. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Oklahoma City bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.49
Odds
The Pelicans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4-point favorite.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 13, 2023 - New Orleans 103 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Dec 23, 2022 - New Orleans 128 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Nov 28, 2022 - New Orleans 105 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Dec 26, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 15, 2021 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 29, 2021 - New Orleans 109 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Jan 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 31, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103