Pelicans vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ New Orleans

Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-22; New Orleans 23-31

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pelicans have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.2 points per matchup.

Everything went New Orleans' way against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday as they made off with a 138-117 victory. The score was close at the half, but New Orleans pulled away in the second half with 75 points. New Orleans' small forward Zion Williamson was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 31 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, falling 114-106. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of point guard Chris Paul, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points and seven dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 23-31 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 32-22. We'll see if the Pelicans can repeat their recent success or if OKC bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.10

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 230

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.