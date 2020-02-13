Pelicans vs. Thunder: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ New Orleans
Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-22; New Orleans 23-31
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder since Feb. 14 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pelicans have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.2 points per matchup.
Everything went New Orleans' way against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday as they made off with a 138-117 victory. The score was close at the half, but New Orleans pulled away in the second half with 75 points. New Orleans' small forward Zion Williamson was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 31 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, falling 114-106. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of point guard Chris Paul, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 31 points and seven dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 23-31 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 32-22. We'll see if the Pelicans can repeat their recent success or if OKC bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.10
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 230
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 17 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - New Orleans 118 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - New Orleans 123 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. New Orleans 103
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pelicans vs. Thunder odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Pelicans vs. Thunder game 10,000...
-
Full list of All-Star Game performers
Hudson will perform a special tribute to Kobe Bryant during Sunday's game
-
Lakers put title blueprint on display
This was arguably the Lakers' most impressive victory of the season
-
Lillard to miss All-Star Game
Lillard said that he would like to see a deserving player like Devin Booker take his spot
-
LaVar asked Lonzo to invest all money
The Pelicans guard has shied away from the brand over the past year
-
Raptors winning streak ends at 15
The Raptors went a full month without losing a game
-
LIVE updates: Latest at NBA trade deadline
We recap all the moves and rumors that transpired as Thursday's trade deadline has passed
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant