Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ New Orleans
Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-12; New Orleans 11-8
What to Know
This Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.3 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
This past Saturday, Oklahoma City lost to the Houston Rockets on the road by a decisive 118-105 margin. The Thunder were down 95-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Oklahoma City's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 32 points. The contest made it Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 132-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-48. The top scorer for New Orleans was small forward Trey Murphy III (21 points).
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put Oklahoma City at 8-12 and the Pelicans at 11-8. The Thunder are 4-7 after losses this season, New Orleans 6-1.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 26, 2021 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 15, 2021 - New Orleans 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Nov 10, 2021 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Apr 29, 2021 - New Orleans 109 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Jan 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 31, 2020 - New Orleans 113 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 01, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 29, 2019 - New Orleans 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0
- Nov 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 14, 2019 - New Orleans 131 vs. Oklahoma City 122
- Jan 24, 2019 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Dec 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Nov 05, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. New Orleans 116
- Apr 01, 2018 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. New Orleans 104
- Feb 02, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 20, 2017 - New Orleans 114 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 25, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. New Orleans 105
- Dec 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 110
- Dec 04, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. New Orleans 92
- Feb 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Feb 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. New Orleans 95
- Nov 18, 2015 - New Orleans 0 vs. Oklahoma City 0