Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ New Orleans

Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-12; New Orleans 11-8

What to Know

This Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.3 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

This past Saturday, Oklahoma City lost to the Houston Rockets on the road by a decisive 118-105 margin. The Thunder were down 95-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Oklahoma City's defeat came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 32 points. The contest made it Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 132-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. New Orleans was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 68-48. The top scorer for New Orleans was small forward Trey Murphy III (21 points).

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Oklahoma City at 8-12 and the Pelicans at 11-8. The Thunder are 4-7 after losses this season, New Orleans 6-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.