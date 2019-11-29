Pelicans vs. Thunder odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 6-11 overall and 5-4 at home, while New Orleans is 6-12 overall and 2-7 on the road. This will be the first of two home-and-home games between the teams. The Pelicans have allowed an average of 125.3 points during its three-game losing streak. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has dropped six of its last eight games. Oklahoma City is favored by four-points in the latest Thunder vs. Pelicans odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City lost to Portland by a decisive 136-119 margin. The Blazers scored 40 of the game's first 57 points. A silver lining for the Thunder was the play of Abdel Nader, who had a career-high 23 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an off game with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and eight rebounds when these teams last met on Oct. 2, a 115-104 Thunder victory.

As for New Orleans, it fell just short of Los Angeles by a score of 114-110. New Orleans was up 38-25 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Brandon Ingram scored 23 points and now has 20 or more in eight consecutive games. Ingram leads the Pelicans with 25.9 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Thunder come into Friday's game boasting the third most fouls drawn per game in the league at 23.3. Less enviably, the Pelicans are fourth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.7 on average.

