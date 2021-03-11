Who's Playing
Minnesota @ New Orleans
Current Records: Minnesota 7-29; New Orleans 15-21
What to Know
This Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at Smoothie King Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Minnesota took a serious blow against the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday, falling 135-102. The Timberwolves were down 98-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Ricky Rubio, who had 20 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Miami Heat last week, falling 103-93. One thing holding the Pelicans back was the mediocre play of point guard Lonzo Ball, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 8. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past nine consecutive games.
The losses put Minnesota at 7-29 and New Orleans at 15-21. The Timberwolves are 5-23 after losses this season, New Orleans 8-12.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a big 8-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won ten out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 23, 2021 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 110
- Mar 08, 2020 - New Orleans 120 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 03, 2020 - Minnesota 139 vs. New Orleans 134
- Dec 18, 2019 - New Orleans 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Feb 08, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 12, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 31, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Nov 14, 2018 - Minnesota 107 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 03, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. New Orleans 98
- Nov 29, 2017 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 19, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 10, 2017 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 23, 2016 - New Orleans 117 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 13, 2016 - Minnesota 144 vs. New Orleans 109
- Feb 27, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Minnesota 102
- Jan 19, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Minnesota 99