Who's Playing

Minnesota @ New Orleans

Current Records: Minnesota 7-29; New Orleans 15-21

What to Know

This Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117 points per matchup. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New Orleans Pelicans will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at Smoothie King Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Minnesota took a serious blow against the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday, falling 135-102. The Timberwolves were down 98-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Ricky Rubio, who had 20 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Miami Heat last week, falling 103-93. One thing holding the Pelicans back was the mediocre play of point guard Lonzo Ball, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 8. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past nine consecutive games.

The losses put Minnesota at 7-29 and New Orleans at 15-21. The Timberwolves are 5-23 after losses this season, New Orleans 8-12.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a big 8-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota have won ten out of their last 19 games against New Orleans.