Who's Playing
Minnesota @ New Orleans
Current Records: Minnesota 24-25; New Orleans 26-22
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.63 points per matchup before their game Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
It was all tied up 56-56 at halftime, but Minnesota was not quite the Houston Rockets' equal in the second half when they met on Monday. The Timberwolves were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 119-114 to Houston. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of small forward Jaden McDaniels, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New Orleans was just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 99-98 to the Denver Nuggets. The top scorer for New Orleans was point guard CJ McCollum (20 points).
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. If the Pelicans want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Timberwolves' shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and five assists, and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points and seven dimes. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.24
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
New Orleans and Minnesota both have 13 wins in their last 26 games.
