Pelicans vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Pelicans and Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Target Center. The Timberwolves are 19-43 overall and 7-21 at home, while New Orleans is 27-36 overall and 13-16 on the road. The Timberwolves have won two of their last three games. The Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four. New Orleans is favored by seven-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pelicans odds, and the over-under is set at 247.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 20 a blistering 49-31 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Pelicans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves:
- Timberwolves vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -7
- Timberwolves vs. Pelicans over-under: 247.5 points
- Timberwolves vs. Pelicans money line: Minnesota +224, New Orleans -273
What you need to know about the Timberwolves
Minnesota received a tough blow on Friday as the Timberwolves fell 132-118 to the Orlando Magic. Minnesota was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for the Timberwolves was the play of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 29 points. Beasley has now scored 21 or more points in five of his last seven outings.
The Timberwolves are averaging 113.4 points per game this season, which ranks ninth in the NBA. In addition, Minnesota is 7-3 in its last 10 games against New Orleans. However, Minnesota is just 2-12 against the spread in its last 14 home games.
What you need to know about the Pelicans
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pelicans beat the Miami Heat 110-104 on Friday. It was another big night for point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 20 points and six assists along with six rebounds. Josh Hart came off the bench and finished with a double-double against Miami, recording 19 points and 12 rebounds.
The Pelicans enter Sunday's contest averaging 116.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA. New Orleans has also fared well against the spread on the road. In fact, the Pelicans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games.
How to make Pelicans vs. Timberwolves picks
The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Pelicans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Timberwolves vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pelicans vs. Timberwolves spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS: March 8 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Irving 'soured' on Atkinson, per report
Atkinson also wasn't particularly eager about coaching Kyrie and Kevin Durant moving forward
-
Bulls vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bulls vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lakers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Harden posts dubious 'quadruple-double'
This is the right way to be a homer broadcaster
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The Clippers can clinch the season series with a win
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles