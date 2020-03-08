Pelicans vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, March 8 predictions from proven computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Target Center. The Timberwolves are 19-43 overall and 7-21 at home, while New Orleans is 27-36 overall and 13-16 on the road. The Timberwolves have won two of their last three games. The Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four. New Orleans is favored by seven-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pelicans odds, and the over-under is set at 247.5. Before entering any Pelicans vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans spread: Pelicans -7

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans over-under: 247.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans money line: Minnesota +224, New Orleans -273

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota received a tough blow on Friday as the Timberwolves fell 132-118 to the Orlando Magic. Minnesota was down 102-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for the Timberwolves was the play of shooting guard Malik Beasley, who had 29 points. Beasley has now scored 21 or more points in five of his last seven outings.

The Timberwolves are averaging 113.4 points per game this season, which ranks ninth in the NBA. In addition, Minnesota is 7-3 in its last 10 games against New Orleans. However, Minnesota is just 2-12 against the spread in its last 14 home games.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pelicans beat the Miami Heat 110-104 on Friday. It was another big night for point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 20 points and six assists along with six rebounds. Josh Hart came off the bench and finished with a double-double against Miami, recording 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pelicans enter Sunday's contest averaging 116.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA. New Orleans has also fared well against the spread on the road. In fact, the Pelicans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games.

How to make Pelicans vs. Timberwolves picks

