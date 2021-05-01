The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Minnesota is 20-44 overall and 12-19 at home, though the Timberwolves have been playing surprisingly well lately. The Pelicans are 28-35 overall and 11-19 on the road. They currently sit 11th in the NBA Western Conference standings, three games behind the Warriors.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans spread: Timberwolves +3.5

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans over-under: 235 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota beat the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday in a 126-114 final. Minnesota's point guard Ricky Rubio was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 26 points, six assists and six rebounds. That was the fourth straight win for Minnesota and the sixth straight cover. The Timberwolves were listed as underdogs in five of those six games.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads Minnesota with 24.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points, while top overall pick Anthony Edwards is now up to 18.4 points per game.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, the Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, taking that matchup 109-95. It was another big night for forward Zion Williamson, who had 27 points and six assists along with eight boards. Williamson is averaging 26.8 points per game on the season.

The Pelicans will be without starting center Steven Adams (toe) for this matchup. New Orleans has covered in three of its last four overall.

