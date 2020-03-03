Pelicans vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 3 predictions from proven model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 26-34 overall and 12-18 at home, while Minnesota is 17-42 overall and 10-19 on the road. The Timberwolves have lost seven of their past eight games. The Pelicans have won three of their past five games.

New Orleans is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 247.5.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves spread: Pelicans -11.5

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves over-under: 248 points

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves money line: New Orleans -754, Minnesota 527

What you need to know about the Pelicans

New Orleans came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, 122-114. Brandon Ingram had a rough night: he finished with 15 points on 5-for-23 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court. The Pelicans shot 42.1 percent from the field. Zion Williamson did score a career-high 35 points.

JJ Redick remains out with a strained hamstring. New Orleans is tied for the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings with the Trail Blazers and Kings, they're all 3.5 games games behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves came up short in a 111-91 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 63-44. D'Angelo Russell (16 points) and Malik Beasley (14 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves missed 11 of their first 12 shots. Minnesota shot just 36.4 percent from the field. The Wolves went scoreless for the first 3:20 of the second quarter and the initial 3:37 of the third quarter. They did not score 100 points for the first time in 24 games.

How to make Pelicans vs. Timberwolves picks

