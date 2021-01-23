The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Target Center. The Timberwolves are 3-11 overall and 2-6 at home, while New Orleans is 5-9 overall and 3-6 on the road. New Orleans is 5-9 against the spread and Minnesota has a 5-8 ATS mark.

New Orleans is favored by eight points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans spread: Timberwolves +8

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans over-under: 221 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost 116-98 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Minnesota was down 92-67 at the end of the third quarter. Malik Beasley (17 points) and Jarrett Culver (15 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota. Naz Reid had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. The Timberwolves have lost four consecutive games and 11 of their last 12.

Ricky Rubio returned after missing two games due to health and safety protocols. He had five assists and four rebounds in 15 minutes. Minnesota lost two of three games vs. New Orleans last season. The teams have split the last 10 meetings in Minnesota.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans lost to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, 129-118. New Orleans has lost seven of its last eight games. Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 23 points in the first quarter. The Pelicans missed 11 of 14 3-point attempts in the second through fourth quarters. New Orleans' 18 turnovers led to 22 Utah points. Eric Bledsoe finished with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Zion Williamson, who had 27 points vs. Utah, has averaged 30.0 points while shooting .750 from the field, and .810 from the free throw line over his past three games. Steven Adams and Williamson have totaled a combined 7.1 offensive boards per game, which is the highest average for a duo in the league.

