Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 4-9; Portland 5-9
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.69 points per game.
You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely New Orleans' strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid victory over Golden State on Sunday, winning 108-100. New Orleans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG JJ Redick, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, and G Jrue Holiday, who had 22 points and nine assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, Portland has to be aching after a bruising 132-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points and five rebounds.
New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7 against the spread.
New Orleans' win lifted them to 4-9 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 19 games against Portland.
- Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94
