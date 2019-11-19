Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

New Orleans (home) vs. Portland (away)

Current Records: New Orleans 4-9; Portland 5-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Despite their defensive woes, New Orleans struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.69 points per game.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely New Orleans' strategy against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Pelicans were able to grind out a solid victory over Golden State on Sunday, winning 108-100. New Orleans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG JJ Redick, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points, and G Jrue Holiday, who had 22 points and nine assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Portland has to be aching after a bruising 132-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from SG CJ McCollum, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 25 points and five rebounds.

New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 6-7 against the spread.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 4-9 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 5-9. We'll see if New Orleans can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 19 games against Portland.