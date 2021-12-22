Through 3 Quarters

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving their home crowd exactly what it was hoping to see. a victory is still up for grabs for either squad after three quarters, but they are up 81-80 over the Portland Trail Blazers

The Pelicans have been riding high on the performance of small forward Brandon Ingram, who has 24 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is Herbert Jones' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Portland has been led by point guard Damian Lillard, who so far has 29 points and five assists.

The Trail Blazers haven't lost 84% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Portland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Portland 13-18; New Orleans 10-21

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a game against the Portland Trail Blazers since Feb. 21 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. New Orleans will take on Portland at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Friday with a 116-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Among those leading the charge for New Orleans was point guard Devonte' Graham, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Rip City beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-100 on Sunday. Portland can attribute much of their success to point guard Damian Lillard, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to five boards, and small forward Norman Powell, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points.

New Orleans is now 10-21 while the Trail Blazers sit at 13-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pelicans have only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Rip City has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Trail Blazers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Portland.

Injury Report for New Orleans

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland