Who's Playing

Portland @ New Orleans

Current Records: Portland 17-10; New Orleans 12-15

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.

Portland didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Tuesday as they won 115-104. Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten dimes in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans took their contest on the road on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pelicans had established a 101-81 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Zion Williamson, who had 31 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Portland to 17-10 and New Orleans to 12-15. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and the Pelicans clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Pelicans are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Portland.

Feb 21, 2020 - New Orleans 128 vs. Portland 115

Feb 11, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117

Dec 23, 2019 - New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94

Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104

Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110

Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112

Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119

Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123

Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102

Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102

Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95

Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103

Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113

Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116

Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93

Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100

Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77

Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104

Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101

Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112

Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89

Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101

Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94

Injury Report for New Orleans

Injury Report for Portland

Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

No Injury Information