Who's Playing
Portland @ New Orleans
Current Records: Portland 17-10; New Orleans 12-15
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 15 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.
Portland didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Tuesday as they won 115-104. Rip City's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten dimes in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, New Orleans took their contest on the road on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Pelicans had established a 101-81 advantage. It was another big night for their power forward Zion Williamson, who had 31 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Portland to 17-10 and New Orleans to 12-15. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and the Pelicans clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a 4-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Portland.
- Feb 21, 2020 - New Orleans 128 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 11, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 23, 2019 - New Orleans 102 vs. Portland 94
- Nov 19, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 104
- Mar 15, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. New Orleans 110
- Jan 18, 2019 - Portland 128 vs. New Orleans 112
- Nov 01, 2018 - Portland 132 vs. New Orleans 119
- Apr 21, 2018 - New Orleans 131 vs. Portland 123
- Apr 19, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 17, 2018 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 102
- Apr 14, 2018 - New Orleans 97 vs. Portland 95
- Mar 27, 2018 - Portland 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 12, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Portland 113
- Dec 02, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 24, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. New Orleans 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - New Orleans 103 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 14, 2017 - New Orleans 100 vs. Portland 77
- Nov 25, 2016 - Portland 119 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 18, 2016 - New Orleans 113 vs. Portland 101
- Mar 18, 2016 - Portland 117 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2015 - New Orleans 115 vs. Portland 89
- Dec 14, 2015 - Portland 105 vs. New Orleans 101
- Oct 28, 2015 - Portland 112 vs. New Orleans 94
Injury Report for New OrleansNo Injury Information
Injury Report for Portland
- Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)
- CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)
- Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)