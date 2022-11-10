Who's Playing
Portland @ New Orleans
Current Records: Portland 8-3; New Orleans 6-5
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a contest against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Smoothie King Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Rip City picked up a 105-95 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Point guard Damian Lillard (26 points) was the top scorer for Portland.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, sneaking past 115-111. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Among those leading the charge for the Pelicans was center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.
The wins brought the Trail Blazers up to 8-3 and New Orleans to 6-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Portland has allowed their opponents an average of 9.2 steals per game, the third most in the league. To make matters even worse for Portland, New Orleans ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.64 on average. In other words, Rip City will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Orleans have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Portland.
- Apr 07, 2022 - New Orleans 127 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 30, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Portland 107
- Dec 21, 2021 - New Orleans 111 vs. Portland 97
