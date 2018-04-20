Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers odds, Game 4: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from model on 11-4 run

The New Orleans Pelicans can close out their opening-round series with the Portland Trail Blazers with a win in Game 4, Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The sixth-seeded Pelicans are favored by 6.5 points at home. The Over-Under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 216.



The model knows the Pelicans have all the momentum. After edging out Portland 98-95 in Game 1, New Orleans rolled to a surprising 111-102 Game 2 victory, then returned to New Orleans and cruised 119-102.



Anthony Davis has been phenomenal for the Pelicans. He's averaging 28.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals through three games.



Meanwhile, Blazers star Damian Lillard has yet to get going offensively. He's averaging 18.7 points on 37.5 percent shooting. Lillard and backcourt stalwart C.J. McCollum have been slowed by Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday.



Lillard scored 41 points in these teams' final regular-season meeting, and the Blazers won two of four on the year. The computer knows the Blazers have it in them to win, but they need to regain their form before it's too late.



