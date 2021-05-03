Who's Playing

Golden State @ New Orleans

Current Records: Golden State 32-32; New Orleans 29-35

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with New Orleans going off at just a 2-point favorite.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Pelicans ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 140-136 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The score was all tied up at the break 65-65, but New Orleans was the better team in the second half. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 37 points and eight assists in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, Golden State took their contest against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday by a conclusive 113-87 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Golden State had established an 88-67 advantage. Their point guard Stephen Curry did his thing and shot 7-for-17 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, five assists and six rebounds.

The wins brought New Orleans up to 29-35 and the Warriors to 32-32. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans enter the game with 21.4 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Golden State is third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 23 games against New Orleans.