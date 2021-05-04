Who's Playing
Golden State @ New Orleans
Current Records: Golden State 33-32; New Orleans 29-36
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 8 p.m. ET May 4 at Smoothie King Center after both having played games yesterday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Warriors are hoping for another win. They strolled past New Orleans with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 123-108. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 8-for-18 from downtown and finished with 41 points and eight assists. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Golden State's victory lifted them to 33-32 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 29-36. Allowing an average of 115 points per game, the Pelicans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 20 out of their last 24 games against New Orleans.
