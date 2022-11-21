Who's Playing

Golden State @ New Orleans

Current Records: Golden State 8-9; New Orleans 9-7

What to Know

This Monday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.41 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Smoothie King Center. The Dubs will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, the Warriors have finally found some success away from home. They bagged a 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 33 points and 15 assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Friday, falling 117-109. New Orleans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven dimes, and power forward Larry Nance Jr., who had 16 points along with eight rebounds.

The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-113. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.

Series History

Golden State have won 17 out of their last 30 games against New Orleans.