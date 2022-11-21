Who's Playing
Golden State @ New Orleans
Current Records: Golden State 8-9; New Orleans 9-7
What to Know
This Monday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.41 points per contest. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Smoothie King Center. The Dubs will be strutting in after a victory while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a loss.
After constant struggles on the road, the Warriors have finally found some success away from home. They bagged a 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 33 points and 15 assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Friday, falling 117-109. New Orleans' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Brandon Ingram, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points and seven dimes, and power forward Larry Nance Jr., who had 16 points along with eight rebounds.
The Dubs are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-113. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 4.5-point favorite.
Series History
Golden State have won 17 out of their last 30 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 04, 2022 - New Orleans 114 vs. Golden State 105
- Apr 10, 2022 - Golden State 128 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2022 - New Orleans 101 vs. Golden State 96
- Nov 05, 2021 - New Orleans 0 vs. Golden State 0
- May 14, 2021 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 122
- May 04, 2021 - Golden State 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- May 03, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 108
- Feb 23, 2020 - New Orleans 115 vs. Golden State 101
- Dec 20, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 108 vs. Golden State 100
- Oct 28, 2019 - Golden State 134 vs. New Orleans 123
- Apr 09, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 16, 2019 - Golden State 147 vs. New Orleans 140
- Oct 31, 2018 - Golden State 131 vs. New Orleans 121
- May 08, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 104
- May 06, 2018 - Golden State 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- May 04, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Golden State 100
- May 01, 2018 - New Orleans 0 vs. Golden State 0
- Apr 28, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Apr 07, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Golden State 120
- Dec 04, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. New Orleans 115
- Nov 25, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. New Orleans 95
- Oct 20, 2017 - Golden State 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Apr 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. New Orleans 101
- Dec 13, 2016 - Golden State 113 vs. New Orleans 109
- Nov 07, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New Orleans 106
- Oct 28, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. New Orleans 114
- Mar 14, 2016 - New Orleans 0 vs. Golden State 0
- Oct 31, 2015 - Golden State 0 vs. New Orleans 0
- Oct 27, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. New Orleans 95