Pelicans vs. Warriors odds: Expert on a 14-7 roll locks in 2018 NBA playoffs Game 5 picks

The Golden State Warriors return to their home base of Oracle Arena on Tuesday with a chance to close out their playoff series against the upstart New Orleans Pelicans (10:30 p.m. ET). The Warriors are 11.5-point sportsbook favorites with the over-under for total points scored set at 226.5.

Top-seeded Golden State managed a split at No. 6-seeded New Orleans with a 118-92 victory Sunday, and is a heavy favorite to finish off the Western Conference semifinals in Game 5 on its home court.

This series has featured a four-pack of disparate performances, with two Golden State blowouts sandwiching a pair of solid showings from New Orleans.

Defense has been a relative term in this series, but the club that has managed more stops has had the upper hand in every game. New Orleans held Golden State to 38 percent field-goal shooting and 9 of 31 from 3-point range in Game 3.

Those roles were reversed Sunday, as the Warriors limited the Pelicans to 36.4 percent from the field and 4 of 26 from 3-point range. Golden State shot 48.4 percent and had 28 assists on 46 field goals.

Kevin Durant led the way with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 36 points. Anthony Davis topped New Orleans with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

