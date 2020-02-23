Pelicans vs. Warriors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 23 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday evening. The Pelicans will look to continue their overall upswing since Williamson's arrival, while the Warriors will aim to play spoiler in front of their home fans and a national television audience. Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) will miss the game for the Warriors, while Kenrich Williams (back) will also be out for New Orleans.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Sportsbooks list the Pelicans as 9.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 239 in the latest Pelicans vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Pelicans picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Pelicans vs. Warriors spread: Pelicans -9.5

Pelicans vs. Warriors over-under: 239 points

Pelicans vs. Warriors money line: Pelicans -510, Warriors +391

NOP: The Pelicans are 10-5-1 against the spread in their last 16 games.

GSW: The Warriors are 8-5 against the spread in their last 13 games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

The model understands that the Pelicans are playing quality basketball, and that was on display on the team's first victory after the All-Star break. New Orleans is a very good offensive team, headlined by top-10 marks in shooting efficiency and offensive rebounding. Since the team's slow start, Alvin Gentry's group is a top-five offense in the NBA overall. In fact, the Pelicans are averaging 116.0 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the NBA.

On the other end, the Pelicans sometimes scuffle, but the Warriors currently rank at the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency. Golden State struggles to shoot efficiently, and the Pelicans should be able to protect the defensive glass effectively in this matchup. Plus, New Orleans is 6-1 in its last seven games on the road.

Why the Warriors can cover

Even so, New Orleans isn't a lock to cover the Pelicans vs. Warriors spread. The model knows that the Warriors struggle offensively in an overall sense, but there is some optimism in that New Orleans deploys a bottom-10 defense in the NBA this season. Golden State is also one of the better teams in the league at generating free throw attempts, which can act as an equalizer.

Since arriving in Oakland, Andrew Wiggins has been solid and effective, averaging 22.8 points per game as the team's leading scorer. The Warriors are better defensively than offensively, with a top-five defensive turnover rate in the NBA. Steve Kerr's bunch is also above-average at avoiding fouls and that could be key.

How to make Pelicans vs. Warriors picks

