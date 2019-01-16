Pelicans vs. Warriors odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

Coming off a statement victory, the red-hot Golden State Warriors return home to host the surging New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena. The Warriors have won five straight, including thumping the upstart Nuggets 142-111 on Tuesday in a battle of the Western Conference's top two teams. They set an NBA record by scoring 51 points in the first quarter rout of Denver at the Pepsi Center. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have won four of five and head to Oakland following a 121-117 road win over the Clippers. Golden State is a seven-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 241.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Pelicans odds. Before you lock in your Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, check out results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is way up.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Pelicans vs. Warriors.

The model knows the reigning NBA champs will be eager to build on what is perhaps their best stretch of the season. They have won seven of their past eight, with five of those victories coming by double-figures. They gave a vintage performance Tuesday in stopping Denver's 12-game home win streak in resounding fashion. They built a 13-point lead in the first quarter and were never threatened.

Golden State made 21 3-pointers, shot 60 percent from the field and had 38 assists. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored 31 points each, while Kevin Durant added 27. The Warriors boast the NBA's top scoring offense at 118 points per game.



But just because Golden State is coming in hot doesn't mean it will cover the Warriors vs. Pelicans spread.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis is emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate and is one of the hottest players in the NBA over the past month. Davis scored 46 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Monday's win over the Clippers. In the past 15 games, Davis is averaging 33.4 points and 14.9 rebounds.

Davis also benefits from one of the league's most balanced lineups, which features six players averaging double-figures. Point guard Jrue Holiday and versatile forward Julius Randle are both averaging 20 points.

The Pelicans have covered four of their past five games and are on a 15-6 against-the-spread run versus Pacific Division opponents.

Who wins Pelicans vs. Warriors?