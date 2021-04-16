The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 21-33 overall and 10-16 at home, while the Pelicans are 25-30 overall and 9-16 on the road. The Pelicans have won the last three games between the teams.

New Orleans is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Pelicans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 242.5.

Wizards vs. Pelicans spread: Wizards +1.5

Wizards vs. Pelicans over-under: 242 points

Wizards vs. Pelicans money line: New Orleans -140, Washington +120



What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, 123-111 on the road. Russell Westbrook dropped his league-leading 24th triple-double on 25 points, 15 boards, and 11 assists. Westbrook has reeled off six consecutive double-doubles. Washington is one game behind the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards scored 42 points in the first quarter vs. the Kings.

Bradley Beal scored 31 points on Wednesday, his 26th 30-point outing of the season. The Wizards have won four of their past five games. They won four of six games on their longest road trip of the season that ended Wednesday.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, 116-106. Brandon Ingram had 28 points and seven assists, and Zion Williamson had 25 points and seven assists in addition to eight rebounds. The Pelicans are are two games behind the Spurs and Warriors, who are tied for ninth place in the Western Conference. New Orleans missed 22 of 28 3-point attempts in the loss to New York.

The Pelicans have made just 29 3-pointers in their last five games. New Orleans saw a three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday. Lonzo Ball (hip) is probable for Friday's game. He last played on April 7.

How to make Pelicans vs. Wizards picks

