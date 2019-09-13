Pelicans' Zion Williamson breaks the head off of a golf club with powerful swing
Williamson showed off his strength on the golf course on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is especially strong; it's one of the traits that makes him such a promising prospect and led to him being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Well, as it turns out, his strength isn't just limited to a basketball court or a weight room.
On Friday, Williamson hit the links with some of his Pelicans teammates and coaches, and he demonstrated his impressive physical strength in a different way: by actually breaking the club with his swing.
You can see Williamson's swing below, via the Pelicans:
As you can see, Williamson literally snapped the head off of his club; something that you don't see very often on a golf course. The fact that it doesn't look like Williamson followed all the way through on his swing makes the feat even more remarkable. Williamson's teammates were certainly impressed, as was his new head coach, Alvin Gentry.
"Good God look at that; he literally broke the club," Gentry said.
The hype surrounding Williamson entering his rookie season is extremely high, but when you see him doing things like snapping a golf club on a casual swing, and then remember that he's only 19 years old, it's easy to understand why.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bryant posts dancing video
Basketball was apparently not Kobe's only passion growing up
-
Shaun Livingston announces retirement
The former Warriors point guard is hanging it up after a long and successful NBA career
-
Kobe: Team USA will lose more often now
Kobe Bryant thinks that the world has caught up to the United States, and that will mean losing...
-
How Rockets became Iguodala favorites
The Rockets just gave themselves a far better chance at acquiring Andre Iguodala, or anyone...
-
Argentina will play Spain for gold medal
The FIBA World Cup's gold medal game is set, and it will not feature the two teams most expected...
-
Might Pels be better off without Davis?
There is a realistic scenario in which you could say New Orleans is better off without Davis