Pelicans' Zion Williamson breaks the head off of a golf club with powerful swing

Williamson showed off his strength on the golf course on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is especially strong; it's one of the traits that makes him such a promising prospect and led to him being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. Well, as it turns out, his strength isn't just limited to a basketball court or a weight room. 

On Friday, Williamson hit the links with some of his Pelicans teammates and coaches, and he demonstrated his impressive physical strength in a different way: by actually breaking the club with his swing. 

You can see Williamson's swing below, via the Pelicans

As you can see, Williamson literally snapped the head off of his club; something that you don't see very often on a golf course. The fact that it doesn't look like Williamson followed all the way through on his swing makes the feat even more remarkable. Williamson's teammates were certainly impressed, as was his new head coach, Alvin Gentry. 

"Good God look at that; he literally broke the club," Gentry said.  

The hype surrounding Williamson entering his rookie season is extremely high, but when you see him doing things like snapping a golf club on a casual swing, and then remember that he's only 19 years old, it's easy to understand why. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain covers the NBA for CBS Sports. He has covered the league in some capacity since 2009 for a variety of outlets including Philly.com, ESPN 97.3, and 247 Sports. Michael hails from... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories