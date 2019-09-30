Pelicans' Zion Williamson focused on team success over individual accolades, 'I don't need numbers if we win'

Since his days at Duke, Zion Williamson has always been touted for his team-first mentality. He may have over four million Instagram followers, and be talked about in the same breath as LeBron James, but none of that goes to his head. He's remained grounded and focused through it all, and even shed a tear when he was unsurprisingly taken No. 1 overall at the 2019 draft.

Williamson is already considered the a top candidate to win Rookie of the Year, and he's put the New Orleans Pelicans in the national spotlight before ever playing in an NBA game, but he's handled all the attention like a seasoned veteran, not a 19-year-old kid. So it's no surprise that when asked about what his individual goals are for his rookie season during the Pelicans' media day, that he preached team goals more than anything.

"If we're winning and we're in the playoffs I'm happy," Williamson said via ESPN. "I don't need numbers, if we're winning, you can't ask for much more than that."

It's always easier when your prized rookie talks about the team before he talks about himself, because for some guys it takes years to figure out team success brings about individual success. That's something Williamson said has always been easy for him to understand.

"Growing up, I've always been about my brothers and my squad," Williamson said. "So it's natural to me when everyone is having fun and everyone is succeeding, the individual stuff will follow."

Luckily, Williamson will be entering a situation where he won't have to lift an entire organization by himself. He'll have veteran leadership in Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick and Derrick Favors, as well as some former high-lottery picks that are familiar with being in the spotlight with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

Ball is no stranger to being in the headlines, whether it be about his father, or his talent, he's familiar with what will be asked of Williamson in his rookie year.

"Everything he's going through I've been through," Ball said via ESPN. "I told him, anything he needs I'm here."

Having that type of support system as a rookie will prove to be huge for Williamson in his adjustment to the NBA, and if this team can form some chemistry quickly, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they sneak into the playoffs in the Western Conference.