Newly hired New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars told The Times-Picayune the franchise will continue to build around Zion Williamson as its star player, settling speculation that Williamson could be either a trade candidate or could get cut outright amid new legal issues. Williamson, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a two-time All-Star, has been the face of the Pelicans franchise for the past six seasons.

In an interview with The Times-Picayune on Wednesday, Dumars spoke on the franchise's plans for Williamson as well as the relationship he has built with him since being hired as the Pelicans' new EVP of basketball operations in April. Dumars shared that not only will the Pelicans continue to build around Williamson, but that he has tasked him with representing the franchise as he did when he traveled to the NBA Draft Lottery a month ago.

"I've had really good conversations with Zion," Dumars said. "We've had lunch. Dinner. Watched playoff games together. We've done it all. I've had some real honest conversations with him. Some real direct and honest conversations. We're going to go forward with Zion. He's going to continue to be a focal point here as we go forward.

"... I want him to start focusing on the responsibilities of being the best player here and the focal point. There are some responsibilities that come with that. Go represent your organization."

Dumars' comments on Williamson come only one week after Williamson was sued by a woman who claimed the Pelicans star subjected her to "sexual, physical, emotional and financial" abuse over the course of a relationship lasting from 2018 to 2023, which included allegations that Williamson raped her twice in 2020. Dumars stated he had been advised not to speak on Williamson's legal issues, but did mention the franchise has had direct conversations with him about expectations and accountability.

Despite having the talent to be a perennial All-Star, Williamson's tenure with the Pelicans has been somewhat complicated as he has struggled with injuries as well as maintaining a healthy weight. Williamson has played in just 214 games in six seasons, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and a career-best 5.3 assists in only 30 games a year ago as the Pelicans went 21-61.