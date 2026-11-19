As the old adage goes, if you play with fire, you're eventually going to get burned. But so far, the 76ers are burn-free as they improved to 11-0 in clutch games with a 121-116 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

A clutch game is defined as a game in which the score is within five or fewer points in the final five minutes. In theory, these are supposed to be something close to coin-flip affairs. That's not entirely true. Some teams are better equipped for late-game dynamics, and the 76ers, with all their individual shot creators and ability to lock down defensively over high-leverage stretches, certainly appear to be one of them.

But 11-0? It's notable enough to have even played in that many photo-finish games this early in the season (the league average is just over six clutch games so far), but to have come out perfectly clean on the other side begs the question: Are the 76ers, now 13-3, truly one of the best teams in the league, or have they simply been the luckiest?

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Slow starts, big holes

So far, the 76ers have been outscored by 47 points in the first quarter, where they are shooting just 43% overall and 30% from 3, both bottom-five marks, with the 25th-ranked defense. It's putting them in a lot of early holes, as evidenced by the six double-digit deficits they have managed to overcome in victory so far.

Opponent Biggest deficit Final margin Cleveland Cavaliers 29 points Won by 8 Toronto Raptors 17 points Won by 11 Orlando Magic 17 points Won by 5 Indiana Pacers 13 points Won by 5 Charlotte Hornets 13 points Won by 5 New York Knicks 10 points Won by 6

Up front, let's say that NBA leads are not what they used to be. Double-digit deficits can be, and often are, erased in minutes. Still, common sense dictates that consistently pulling off these kinds of comebacks is probably not a sustainable model for success.

It's only working right now because ...

Late-game dominance

The 76ers get better as games go on, and they get awesome at the end. In fourth quarters, their defense gives up 10 fewer points per 100 possessions than it does in first quarters (from 117 to 107), and in crunch time they become a wall, surrendering just 94 points per 100 possessions over 29 clutch minutes.

It's not just their defense. Look at Philly's offensive uptick in these clutch minutes so far, which they have won by 46 points to flip outcomes almost literally at the last minute.

By the numbers FG% 3PT% FT% ORTG Overall 46.3 (12th) 35.5 (14th) 79.3 (11th) 114.5 (13th) Clutch 50.9 (3rd) 52.2 (2nd) 91.2 (5th) 140.6 (3rd)

Keep in mind that, with a sample this small, those clutch numbers are inflating the overall numbers to an even greater degree, further highlighting Philly's relatively pedestrian production throughout the meat of most games.

Starting lineup struggles

It's been well chronicled that Philadelphia's starting lineup -- LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and VJ Edgecombe -- has been a negative unit: minus-4.1 per 100 with an abysmal 101.8 offensive rating, which would rank as the worst in the league. These are pretty hard numbers to wrap your head around considering the talent, and it's not as if there's been an on-ball power struggle, as would make sense given all these accomplished scorers trying to press the gas and pull back at all the right places and times.

The roles have seemingly come together pretty cleanly, which would seemingly bode well for the unit's long-term prospects. All these guys can create one-on-one, draw doubles, generate leverage and get downhill. It is going to come down to making the shots that are being created by these individual advantages (it would be nice to see at least a little more off-ball movement), and for all their talent, outside of Maxey, this is just not a group of especially strong shooters.

That said, it's not going to stay this bad for James, who's shooting 22% from 3, or Embiid, who's under 40% overall. Plus, one of the great strengths of this starting lineup is that it can be split and staggered so many ways. These four guys aren't playing together all the time, and the two-man units fare better. It allows everyone to rest throughout the game, which, it can be argued, is fueling the late-game energy.

So what's the verdict?

I'm not going to call too much of this luck. This is a resilient, confident team that stays in the fight for 48 minutes. They are not slacking off for 43 and then trying to flip a switch. They make tough shots and dig in defensively for mini stretches to stay within striking distance, and then close like maniacs.

They're not going to stay perfect in these coin-flip games, but they are better equipped than most teams to win the late minutes. Same as the Lakers, who have two elite shot creators in Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves and are not 7-1 in clutch games accidentally. It was the same last year, when James was with the Lakers, who finished with six more wins than expected based on their net rating thanks to clutch performance.

The Sixers have elite playmakers on both ends, so it shouldn't be surprising when they make plays. Look at this closing sequence against Orlando. Edgecombe (a total stud, by the way) bails out a dead possession with a deep 3 against a dwindling shot clock, creates a steal on the other end, and then James is the closer, first with the midrange jumper and then a drive-and-kick to an Anfernee Simons corner 3 for the dagger.

That spurt turned a one-point Sixers deficit into a six-point lead in about 90 seconds. On the one hand, it's tightrope stuff with Edgecombe being a 33.8% 3-point shooter and hitting a grenade shot like that. On the other hand, he's a nerveless guy clearly built to make big shots, as we've seen a lot this season. Simons is a 41% guy from deep, and his presence is huge for this team because of that fact (the same goes for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has also been excellent). We know James can still get downhill and kick to shooters as a matter of routine, and as games grind down, this becomes exponentially impactful.

Meanwhile, Maxey and Brown didn't even play, and those are Philly's two most reliable individual shot makers. Maxey alone gives the Sixers a leg up in just about any matchup as an impossible one-on-one cover given his unparalleled shooting/speed combo. Embiid is able to save defensive energy because they don't need to wear him out throughout games to win. They don't need to wear any of these guys out, in fact, even though they play big minutes.

Again, it's not to say the Sixers are going to stay on a 66-win pace when their plus-2.1 CTG net rating pegs them as a 46-win team, but this is the way the Sixers are built to win -- by keeping games close with two star players on the court at all times, and then overwhelming opponents with sheer force and shotmaking down the stretch. It's certainly working so far.