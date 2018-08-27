Philadelphia 76ers may not hire a new general manager this season, says owner

After parting ways with Bryan Colangelo earlier this summer over a social media scandal, the Philadelphia 76ers are still without a new general manager. And according to owner Josh Harris, it may stay that way all season long.

In a recent interview with Adrian Wojnarowski, Harris noted that the franchise is re-starting their search for a new GM, but that's not too surprising. What is though, is that Harris said they may just leave the interim structure -- coach Brett Brown has been serving as GM with plenty of support from other executives -- in place until next summer. Via ESPN:

Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris told ESPN that the franchise's general manager search is identifying new targets to meet and interview, but didn't rule out leaving the interim structure in place for the coming season. "It does leave open that possibility," Harris told ESPN on Monday. "We prefer to find an elite talent who can lead us, but we aren't going to compromise." Since the dismissal of Bryan Colangelo in June, coach Brett Brown has served as the franchise's interim GM surrounded with front office executives Ned Cohen, Marc Eversley and Elton Brand. The Sixers are promoting those three executives on Monday into expanded roles and new titles, league sources said. "We have a skilled and stable staff who share the same vision under Brett," Harris told ESPN. "We prefer to find someone, but we don't want to feel forced into compromising."

On the one hand, it's easy to see where the Sixers are coming from on this. Their front office has had plenty of drama over the past few years, and with an exciting young core, you don't want to rush into anything. While the players are certainly the most important part of a team, a GM still has plenty of impact, especially for a team trying to build a championship level supporting cast like the Sixers.

But at the same time, we've seen over and over again that having one person take on the dual roles of head coach and GM just doesn't work out well. Even though the Sixers don't want Brown to do both jobs forever, the longer he goes having to do double work, the worse it is for the Sixers. He's a great coach, and doesn't need to be saddled with all sorts of extra work. Plus, there's the impact of coaching relationships potentially clouding judgement on personnel moves.

This current setup may be OK during the offseason, but it will be interesting to see if it impacts the Sixers during the season.