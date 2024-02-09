Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Atlanta 22-29, Philadelphia 30-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBATV

What to Know

The 76ers are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Hawks a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The 76ers managed to keep up with the Warriors until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Philadelphia suffered a grim 127-104 defeat to the Warriors. The 76ers have struggled against the Warriors recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

We saw a pretty high 244.5-over/under line set for the Hawks' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 125-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston on Wednesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Saddiq Bey, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 30-20 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-29.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.