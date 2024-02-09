Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers
Current Records: Atlanta 22-29, Philadelphia 30-20
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $20.48
What to Know
The 76ers are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Hawks a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The 76ers managed to keep up with the Warriors until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Philadelphia suffered a grim 127-104 defeat to the Warriors. The 76ers have struggled against the Warriors recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
We saw a pretty high 244.5-over/under line set for the Hawks' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 125-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Boston on Wednesday.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Saddiq Bey, who shot 4-for-7 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.
Philadelphia has not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 30-20 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-29.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The 76ers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.
Odds
Atlanta is a 3-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 243 points.
Series History
Philadelphia has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 10, 2024 - Atlanta 139 vs. Philadelphia 132
- Dec 08, 2023 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Atlanta 114
- Nov 17, 2023 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Atlanta 116
- Apr 07, 2023 - Philadelphia 136 vs. Atlanta 131
- Nov 28, 2022 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 12, 2022 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 109
- Nov 10, 2022 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 23, 2021 - Atlanta 98 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Atlanta 96
- Oct 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Atlanta 94