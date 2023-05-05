Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Philadelphia 54-28

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Philadelphia 1

On Friday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Celtics going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

On Wednesday, everything went Boston's way against Philadelphia as they made off with a 121-87 win. For those of you keeping count, that was the Celtic’s ninth win by more than 20 points this season. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jaylen Brown, who earned 25 points, and Malcolm Brogdon, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 2 assists.

Brogdon wasn't the only one working in the three-point department: the Celtics were really slinging it from beyond the arc and finished the game with 20 of them. They are 41-9 when they drop that many from long range.

Having now played two games, the Celtics and the 76ers are on even footing with one win each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivital Game 3 matchup.

Odds

Boston are a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 214.5 points.

