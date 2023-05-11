Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Regular Season Records: Boston 57-25, Philadelphia 54-28

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 2, Philadelphia 3

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics will fight it out against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Celtics are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

On Tuesday, Boston came up short against Philadelphia and fell 115-103. The Celtics were down 88-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. They might have lost, but man, Jayson Tatum was a total machine: he dropped a double-double on 36 points and 10 rebounds. He's posted a double-double in each of his last three contests.

This is a must-win for the Celtics are as the 76ers are a win away from taking the series. Check back here after the game to see if the Celtics can force a Game 7 or if the 76ers leave them behind.

Odds

Boston are a slight 2.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 212.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.