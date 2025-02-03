3rd Quarter Report

The 76ers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Celtics 94-80.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Celtics will have to make due with a 34-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Boston 34-15, Philadelphia 19-28

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.74

What to Know

The 76ers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Boston Celtics at 6:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They fell just short of the Nuggets by a score of 137-134 on Friday. Philadelphia's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyrese Maxey, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and almost dropped a double-double on 42 points and nine assists. The contest was his 13th in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Guerschon Yabusele, who went 12 for 17 en route to 28 points plus seven rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the Celtics posted their closest victory since November 24, 2024 on Friday. They skirted by the Pelicans 118-116 thanks to a clutch shot from Jayson Tatum with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The overall outcome was as expected, but New Orleans made it much more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Celtics' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaylen Brown, who went 11 for 18 en route to 28 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Brown also posted a 61.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2024.

The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only posted 16.

Philadelphia's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-28. As for Boston, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 34-15 record this season.

The 76ers didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Celtics in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, but they still walked away with a 118-114 victory. Will the 76ers repeat their success, or do the Celtics have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 11-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.