After dropping the first game of the series, the Boston Celtics were able to bounce back in Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in a major way. The main storyline heading into the game was the return of freshly minted MVP Joel Embiid, but the big man's return didn't translate to success for the Sixers on Wednesday. The Celtics snagged the lead early on in the game and they never relinquished it in a 121-87 victory. The series is now tied 1-1, and it will shift to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 this weekend.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in Game 2 with 25 points, four assists and three rebounds, add Malcolm Brodgon added 23 points and six rebounds off of the bench. Jayson Tatum had a bit of a frustrating game due to foul trouble, and he finished with just seven points in 19 minutes. The Celtics didn't need more from him, though, as they had five other players score at least 12 points.

After an epic 45-point performance in Game 1, James Harden struggled in the second game of the series. He shot just 2-of-14 from the floor and finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Embiid scored 15 points and grabbed three rebounds in his 27 minutes of action, but his return obviously didn't go as he would have hoped. He looked decently healthy, at least, which is a silver lining for the Sixers.

The Celtics showed some resilience and responded from a loss, now it will the Sixers turn to do the same.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Philadelphia 76ers

Date: Friday, May 5 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV channel: ESPN | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Celtics -2; O/U 214 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: The Celtics had 26 assists as a team in Game 2, while the Sixers had just 13 -- their fewest in any game this season -- and that stat is pretty indicative of the way the game went. While the Celtics were able to move the ball and generate open opportunities, the Sixers struggled to get good looks. Their offense appeared to be stuck in the mud for long stretches of action, and the aggressive versions of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey that we saw in the first game didn't really show up the same in the second game. Plus, the Celtics tried not to double Embiid, which limited the open assist opportunities for Philly. In Game 3, the Sixers need to do a better job of moving the ball around and making Boston's defense work.

Celtics: Malcolm Brodgon was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year this season, and so far this series he's shown exactly why. In Game 1, Brogdon tallied 20 points, three rebounds and three assists off of the wood for Boston. The Celtics weren't able to get the win, but Brogdon certainly did his thing. In Game 2, he again provided Boston with some consistent scoring in a reserve role. He had 23 points, six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes of action. Brogdon has shot 16 of 31 from the field and eight of 16 from long range over the first two games and he has been a positive X-factor for Boston. Let's see if he can keep it up in Game 3.

Prediction

You have to think that Embiid will play a bit better now he has a game under his belt. Plus, the Sixers have been a solid home team all season, and the big fella accepting his MVP award before the game should only work to further rile up what promises to be a raucous crowd. Look for the Sixers to feed off the energy of their home crowd protect their home court. Pick: 76ers +2