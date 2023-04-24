Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 45-37, Philadelphia 54-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Brooklyn 0, Philadelphia 4

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 11:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center.

The Nets need a change of fortune, and fast: the 76ers currently lead the series 4-0. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nets can turn things around or if the 76ers keep on going.