Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Philadelphia 76ers
Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 45-37, Philadelphia 54-28Current Series Standings: Brooklyn 0, Philadelphia 4
How To Watch
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 11:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center.
The Nets need a change of fortune, and fast: the 76ers currently lead the series 4-0. Check CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nets can turn things around or if the 76ers keep on going.