3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the 76ers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 85-71.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 7-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Charlotte 7-20, Philadelphia 8-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.39

What to Know

Hornets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hornets are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

The experts predicted the Hornets would be headed in after a win, but the Wizards made sure that didn't happen. The Hornets took a 123-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wizards on Thursday.

The Hornets' loss came about despite a quality game from LaMelo Ball, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 13 assists. That's the most assists Ball has posted since back in January.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the 76ers). They came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 121-108 on Monday.

The 76ers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Paul George, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points plus eight assists and five rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey, who scored 40 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. With that strong performance, Maxey is now averaging an impressive 25.1 points per game.

Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 7-20. As for Philadelphia, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 8-16.

While only the 76ers took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Philadelphia is playing at home, but their 4-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

The Hornets came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup on Monday, falling 121-108. Can the Hornets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.