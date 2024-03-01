Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Charlotte 15-44, Philadelphia 33-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.42

What to Know

The Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will head out on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. The Hornets comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 99 points in their last four games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 111-99 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee on Thursday. The Hornets have not had much luck with the Bucks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.3% worse than the opposition, a fact the 76ers found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a hard 117-99 fall against Boston. The 76ers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the 76ers got a solid performance out of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 32 points along with five assists and two steals.

Charlotte's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-44. As for Philadelphia, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 33-25 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 97-89. Can the Hornets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 11-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.