Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Charlotte 17-50, Philadelphia 36-30

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.48

What to Know

The Hornets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 16th at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After a 133-119 finish the last time they played, the Hornets and the Suns decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Charlotte took a 107-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Suns on Friday. The Hornets have not had much luck with the Suns recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-15) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Bucks by a score of 114-105. The 76ers were up 45-33 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Charlotte has traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-50 record this season. As for Philadelphia, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 36-30.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets came up short against the 76ers when the teams last played on March 1st, falling 121-114. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 10-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 208.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.