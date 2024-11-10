Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Charlotte 4-5, Philadelphia 1-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

The Hornets are 2-8 against the 76ers since December of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will head out to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Hornets pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 4.5-point favorite 76ers.

The Hornets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 235.5, but even that wound up being too high. They put the hurt on the Pacers with a sharp 103-83 victory on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:06 mark of the third quarter, when Charlotte was facing a 64-51 deficit.

The Hornets can attribute much of their success to Brandon Miller, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus six assists and six rebounds. That's the most threes Miller has posted since back in March. The team also got some help courtesy of LaMelo Ball, who had 31 points along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 116-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers.

The victory made it two in a row for Charlotte and bumps their season record up to 4-5. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

The Hornets came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in March, falling 109-98. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.